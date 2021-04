Addison Kaschak led the way in the scoring column for the Lady Bulldogs

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Boardman 8-6 in girls’ high school lacrosse action on Monday night.

Addison Kaschak led the way in the scoring column for the Lady Bulldogs with three goals in the win while Zoe Simon added two goals.



Emilie Fanco, Jessica Taylor and Jillian Phillips capped off the scoring with one goal apiece in the win for Poland.

Poland senior Goalie Kylee Hissner posted a 67% save average, which is high for girls lacrosse. The national average is 50%.