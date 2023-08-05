POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

Schedule

Aug. 21 – Western Reserve

Aug. 22 – Struthers

Aug. 24 – Niles

Aug. 28 – Champion

Aug. 29 – South Range

Aug. 31 – at Hubbard

Sept. 5 – at Girard

Sept. 7 – Lakeview

Sept. 11 – at Campbell Memorial

Sept. 12 – at Boardman

Sept. 14 – at Struthers

Sept. 18 – at United

Sept. 19 – at Niles

Sept. 21 – at South Range

Sept. 25 – at Canfield

Sept. 26 – Hubbard

Sept. 28 – Girard

Oct. 2 – at Springfield

Oct. 3 – at Lakeview

Oct. 10 – Howland

Poland High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514

