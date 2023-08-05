POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:
Schedule
Aug. 21 – Western Reserve
Aug. 22 – Struthers
Aug. 24 – Niles
Aug. 28 – Champion
Aug. 29 – South Range
Aug. 31 – at Hubbard
Sept. 5 – at Girard
Sept. 7 – Lakeview
Sept. 11 – at Campbell Memorial
Sept. 12 – at Boardman
Sept. 14 – at Struthers
Sept. 18 – at United
Sept. 19 – at Niles
Sept. 21 – at South Range
Sept. 25 – at Canfield
Sept. 26 – Hubbard
Sept. 28 – Girard
Oct. 2 – at Springfield
Oct. 3 – at Lakeview
Oct. 10 – Howland
Poland High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514
If you have corrections to the PSHS volleyball schedule, please contact support.