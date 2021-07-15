Poland High School Soccer Schedule

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.
2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 14 – Chagrin Falls
• Aug. 16 – at Cardinal Mooney
• Aug. 18 – at Louisville
• Aug. 24 – at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
• Aug. 26 – West Geauga
• Aug. 31 – Lakeview
• Sept. 2 – at Jefferson
• Sept. 4 – Boardman
• Sept. 7 – South Range
• Sept. 9 – at Girard
• Sept. 11 – at Fitch
• Sept. 14 – Hubbard
• Sept. 16 – Niles
• Sept. 23 – at Lakeview
• Sept. 28 – Jefferson
• Sept. 30 – at South Range
• Oct. 5 – Girard
• Oct. 9 – at Hubbard
• Oct. 12 – at Niles
2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule
• Aug. 25 – at Lakeview
• Sept. 1 – at South Range
• Sept. 2 – at Jefferson
• Sept. 8 – Girard
• Sept. 11 – West Branch
• Sept. 13 – Hubbard
• Sept. 15 – at Niles
• Sept. 20 – at Struthers
• Sept. 22 – Lakeview
• Sept. 28 – Jefferson
• Sept. 29 – South Range
• Oct. 2 – at Canfield
• Oct. 4 – at Girard
• Oct. 6 – at Hubbard
• Oct. 11 – Niles
• Oct. 13 – Struthers
Poland High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Blue and white
School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd., Poland, OH 44514
For more information, visit the Poland Local Schools website.