Poland High School Soccer Schedule

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland High School has released their boy’s and girls’ soccer schedules for the 2021 season.

2021 Boys’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 14 – Chagrin Falls

• Aug. 16 – at Cardinal Mooney

• Aug. 18 – at Louisville

• Aug. 24 – at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

• Aug. 26 – West Geauga

• Aug. 31 – Lakeview

• Sept. 2 – at Jefferson

• Sept. 4 – Boardman

• Sept. 7 – South Range

• Sept. 9 – at Girard

• Sept. 11 – at Fitch

• Sept. 14 – Hubbard

• Sept. 16 – Niles

• Sept. 23 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 28 – Jefferson

• Sept. 30 – at South Range

• Oct. 5 – Girard

• Oct. 9 – at Hubbard

• Oct. 12 – at Niles

2021 Girls’ Soccer Schedule

• Aug. 25 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 1 – at South Range

• Sept. 2 – at Jefferson

• Sept. 8 – Girard

• Sept. 11 – West Branch

• Sept. 13 – Hubbard

• Sept. 15 – at Niles

• Sept. 20 – at Struthers

• Sept. 22 – Lakeview

• Sept. 28 – Jefferson

• Sept. 29 – South Range

• Oct. 2 – at Canfield

• Oct. 4 – at Girard

• Oct. 6 – at Hubbard

• Oct. 11 – Niles

• Oct. 13 – Struthers

Poland High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and white

School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd., Poland, OH 44514

