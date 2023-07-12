POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs’ 2023 soccer schedules for both girls and boys are below:

2023 girls’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 14 – West Branch

• Aug. 17 – at Manchester

• Aug. 21 – at Canfield

• Aug. 23 – Boardman

• Aug. 28 – at South Range

• Aug. 30 – Girard

• Sept. 6 – Hubbard

• Sept. 11 – at Niles

• Sept. 13 – at Struthers

• Sept. 18 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 20 – Howland

• Sept. 25 – South Range

• Sept. 27 – at Girard

• Oct. 2 – at Hubbard

• Oct. 4 – Niles

• Oct. 9 – Struthers

• Oct. 11 – Lakeview

2023 boys’ soccer schedule

• Aug. 11 – at Ursuline

• Aug. 15 – Boardman

• Aug. 17 – at Salem

• Aug. 22 – Canfield

• Aug. 24 – at Fitch

• Aug. 29 – Howland

• Sept. 5 – Crestview

• Sept. 7 – at Lakeview

• Sept. 12 – at Girard

• Sept. 14 – Niles

• Sept. 19 – Hubbard

• Sept. 21 – at South Range

• Sept. 26 – Lakeview

• Sept. 28 – Girard

• Oct. 3 – at Niles

• Oct. 5 – at Hubbard

• Oct. 10 – South Range

Poland High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514

Stadium location: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514

