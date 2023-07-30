POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighteen years ago (in 2004), Poland’s girls soccer program reached the regionals by defeating Cardinal Mooney (2-1). Just last year, the Bulldogs got to the round of 16 once more by topping Mooney – 1-0.

Poland wasn’t done as they got by Lakeview in the regional semifinal before being eliminated by Manchester one step shy of the state tournament.

“The success [that we’ve had] is the result of the hard work the girls put in,” says coach Neil Huda. “In the off-season, in the weight room, with their club teams, in pick-up games – when nobody’s watching them. The culture is hard work, striving to be the best, trying to make the program better every year.”

Poland returns a trio of seniors in Mary Brant (4 assists), Ariel Grischow (10 assists) and the team’s goalkeeper Leanne Williams (90 saves). The Bulldogs will also have Sophia Generalovich (19 goals) and Ava Blinsky (16 goals) back in the fold for their junior campaigns.

Huda states, “The expectations are again high. Hopefully, we can make a run at the Northeast 8 league title, and make a deep playoff run. Our strength will be our defense and goalkeeper.”

The Bulldogs begin the 2023 slate against West Branch on Monday, Aug. 14.

Poland Bulldogs

Head Coach: Neil Huda

2022 Record: 18-4 (14-0), 1st place in Northeast 8

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District Final (def. Mooney, 1-0); Lost in Regional Final to Manchester

League: Northeast 8 Conference

Team Statistics

Goals Scored: 106

Goals Allowed: 11

Schedule

Aug. 14 – West Branch

Aug. 17 – at Manchester

Aug. 21 – at Canfield

Aug. 23 – Boardman

Aug. 28 – at South Range

Aug. 30 – Girard

Sept. 6 – Hubbard

Sept. 11 – at Niles

Sept. 13 – at Struthers

Sept. 18 – at Lakeview

Sept. 20 – Howland

Sept. 25 – South Range

Sept. 27 – at Girard

Oct. 2 – at Hubbard

Oct. 4 – Niles

Oct. 9 – Struthers

Oct. 11 – Lakeview