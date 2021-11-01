Poland High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland has been crowned District Champions in two of the last three years. However, this year they’ll have to accomplish that feat without one of their best in the program’s all-time leading scorer Jackie Grisdale (Quinnipiac). Grisdale also holds the record for three-pointers in a game, in a season and all-time. She helped lead Poland to 100-wins and 4-conference championships.
Coach Nick Blanch – who reached the 200-win plateau last February – returns a trio of starters in seniors Morgan Kluchar (6.8 ppg) and Abby Farber (3.2 ppg) as well as sophomore Mary Brant (7.4). The Bulldogs also welcome back senior guard Connie Cougras (5.1 ppg) and juniors Katie McDonald (3.1 ppg), Ariana Daniels, Sarah Forsyth and Ava Nicholudis. Junior Brooke Rowe also returns along with sophomores Allie Grope, Sydney Metzinger, Leanne Williams and Nadia Zarbaugh. Freshmen Sophia Generalovich and Kylee Hudran are a couple of first-year players who the staff is high on.
Blanch stated that the team’s strengths will be, “the girls’ commitment to each other as teammates and friends. They have a strong desire to get better every day. Their work ethic, we have coachable kids in this program.”
The season begins on Monday, November 29 when Poland travels to Fitch.
Poland Bulldogs
Head Coach: Nick Blanch, 13th season (203-81)
2020-21 Record: 22-3 (13-1), 1st place in Northeast 8
2020-21 Team Statistics
Scoring Offense: 53.0
Scoring Defense: 35.6
2021-22 Schedule
Nov. 29 – at Fitch
Dec. 2 – at Hubbard
Dec. 6 – at Niles
Dec. 9 – Struthers
Dec. 11 – West Branch (United Way Classic)
Dec. 13 – at South Range
Dec. 16 – at Girard
Dec. 20 – Canfield
Dec. 27 – Boardman
Jan. 3 – Lakeview
Jan. 6 – at Jefferson
Jan. 10 – Hubbard
Jan. 13 – Niles
Jan. 15 – at United
Jan. 18 – at Champion
Jan. 20 – at Struthers
Jan. 24 – South Range
Jan. 27 – Girard
Jan. 31 – at Lakeview
Feb. 3 – Jefferson
Feb. 7 – Howland
Feb. 10 – at Canfield