Poland High School Girls’ Basketball Preview

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland has been crowned District Champions in two of the last three years. However, this year they’ll have to accomplish that feat without one of their best in the program’s all-time leading scorer Jackie Grisdale (Quinnipiac). Grisdale also holds the record for three-pointers in a game, in a season and all-time. She helped lead Poland to 100-wins and 4-conference championships.

Coach Nick Blanch – who reached the 200-win plateau last February – returns a trio of starters in seniors Morgan Kluchar (6.8 ppg) and Abby Farber (3.2 ppg) as well as sophomore Mary Brant (7.4). The Bulldogs also welcome back senior guard Connie Cougras (5.1 ppg) and juniors Katie McDonald (3.1 ppg), Ariana Daniels, Sarah Forsyth and Ava Nicholudis. Junior Brooke Rowe also returns along with sophomores Allie Grope, Sydney Metzinger, Leanne Williams and Nadia Zarbaugh. Freshmen Sophia Generalovich and Kylee Hudran are a couple of first-year players who the staff is high on.

Blanch stated that the team’s strengths will be, “the girls’ commitment to each other as teammates and friends. They have a strong desire to get better every day. Their work ethic, we have coachable kids in this program.”

The season begins on Monday, November 29 when Poland travels to Fitch.

Poland Bulldogs

Head Coach: Nick Blanch, 13th season (203-81)

2020-21 Record: 22-3 (13-1), 1st place in Northeast 8

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 53.0

Scoring Defense: 35.6

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 29 – at Fitch

Dec. 2 – at Hubbard

Dec. 6 – at Niles

Dec. 9 – Struthers

Dec. 11 – West Branch (United Way Classic)

Dec. 13 – at South Range

Dec. 16 – at Girard

Dec. 20 – Canfield

Dec. 27 – Boardman

Jan. 3 – Lakeview

Jan. 6 – at Jefferson

Jan. 10 – Hubbard

Jan. 13 – Niles

Jan. 15 – at United

Jan. 18 – at Champion

Jan. 20 – at Struthers

Jan. 24 – South Range

Jan. 27 – Girard

Jan. 31 – at Lakeview

Feb. 3 – Jefferson

Feb. 7 – Howland

Feb. 10 – at Canfield