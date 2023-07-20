POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After beginning the 2022 season with a 1-2-1 record, the Bulldogs ran off sixteen wins in a row – including 11 shutouts – to take the district crown in Cortland over Painesville Harvey (2-1) on October 29.

However, Poland was turned away in the Regional Semifinal by Howland (3-1) to end their season with an impressive 17-3-1 record.

As the season approaches, the Bulldogs will have a different look entering 2023.

Coach Brian Garcar states, “Even though we return a number of lettermen from last year’s team, all of our players are changing their roles. Players who were starters are being asked to take on leadership roles. Players who were role players will be asked to take on starting roles. We have a number of other talented players who’ll be looking to step into the varsity rotation. All of our players are working hard to fill the shoes of the talent that was lost. This group is excited for the season to pick up where last year’s group left off.”

The Bulldogs must replace the Northeast 8’s Player of the Year Noah Huda, who led the team with 28 goals and 13 assists. All-league players Carson Maurer (11 points), Derek Thomas (13 goals) and Aiden Davis (10 assists) have also since graduated as well.

Poland welcomes back eight letter winners that include All-Conference Second-Team recipient Michael Daley, who served as the team’s goalkeeper (68 saves). Matt Matiste was selected for the all-county last year as well. The Bulldogs also returned Jacob Hayes (11 goals, 6 assists), AJ Lisko, Colin McBride, Xander Thornton, Andreas Tsikouris (7 goals), Skevos Tsikouris and Caden Catcott.

Garcar says, “This group should be strong defensively and through the midfield, where we return most of our experience. We’ll also have a number of players who are competing for varsity minutes, which has helped us begin to create depth for our program. This depth will help us as we move throughout the season. Similar to our previous teams, this group of players are unselfish and works very hard at practices and games.”

The season gets underway at Ursuline on August 11.

Garcar adds, “Although we’re somewhat inexperienced, we have a number of players who are competing for varsity roles this year. Our junior varsity group has had success over the past couple of years, so we expect to be able to fill the spots [we need to]. This group of players has a lot of potential and should be playing its best soccer going into the tournament. This group is gaining experience and confidence every day and should have another successful season.”

Poland Bulldogs

Head Coach: Brian Garcar

2022 Record: 17-3-1 (12-0), 1st place Northeast 8

2022 Post-Season Finish: Won District Final (def. Painesville Harvey, 2-1); Lost in Regional Semifinal to Howland

League: Northeast 8 Conference

Team Statistics

Goals Scored: 91

Goals Allowed: 15

Individual Leaders

Points: Noah Huda – 69

Goals: Noah Huda – 28

Assists: Noah Huda – 13

Saves: Michael Daley – 68

Schedule

Aug. 11 – at Ursuline

Aug. 15 – Boardman

Aug. 17 – at Salem

Aug. 22 – Canfield

Aug. 24 – at Fitch

Aug. 29 – Howland

Sept. 5 – Crestview

Sept. 7 – at Lakeview

Sept. 12 – at Girard

Sept. 14 – Niles

Sept. 19 – Hubbard

Sept. 21 – at South Range

Sept. 26 – Lakeview

Sept. 28 – Girard

Oct. 3 – at Niles

Oct. 5 – at Hubbard

Oct. 10 – South Range