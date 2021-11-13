Poland High School boys’ basketball preview

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs are back, this time with a new coach leading the charge.

Poland’s Ken Grisdale retired after last season, accumulating 506 wins over his 28-year head coaching career at the helm of the Bulldog program. He won 15 league championships, 10 district crowns and three regional titles. He became the 49th coach in the state to compile 500 wins.

Taking over for Grisdale is one of Poland’s own, Eric Fender, who graduated in 2003 and was a part of the Bulldogs’ program as a player and as an assistant coach (in 2020-21).

Fender previously served as Springfield’s head coach for eight years amassing a record of 138-47 and winning a district championship.

“I expect our players to come in, work hard every day, and compete in practice and in the games,” said Fender. “We have so many players that are having success in their fall sports seasons, that we’re just hoping to continue that trend in basketball.”

The team must replace the likes of Andrew Centofanti (9.5 ppg, 3.4 apg) and Brody Todd (8.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg).

The Bulldogs are set to return four starters – Ross Dedo (11.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Christian Colosimo (9.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.9 apg), Michael Gordon (6.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and Jack Fulton (4.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg).

Coach Fender adds, “I think any successful team has to be led by their seniors. We have a great senior class returning, and I am so excited to get started with them, but you need good leadership from your seniors, and if you do, I believe that the underclassmen will buy in as well.”

Poland is set to open the season at Howland on November 30.

Poland Bulldogs

Head Coach: Eric Fender, 1st season at Poland

2020-21 Record: 16-4 (8-1), 2nd in Northeast 8

Last 5-Year Record: 96-22 (81.4%)

2020-21 Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 57.6

Scoring Defense: 45.7

2020-21 Individual Leaders

Scoring: Ross Dedo – 11.6

Rebounding: Christian Colosimo – 6.4

Assists: Andrew Centofanti – 3.4

Steals: Andrew Centofanti – 2.1

Field Goal Percentage: Jack Fulton – 47.8%

Three-Point Percentage: Bryce Barringer – 31.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Michael Gordon – 78.9%

2020-21 Northeast 8 Conference Standings (League Record)

Struthers – 12-0

Poland – 8-1

Lakeview – 7-4

South Range – 7-5

Jefferson – 4-6

Hubbard – 2-8

Niles – 2-9

Girard – 1-10

2021-22 Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Howland

Dec. 7 – Fitch

Dec. 10 – Hubbard

Dec. 11 – LaBrae (United Way Classic)

Dec. 14 – Niles

Dec. 17 – at Struthers

Dec. 23 – at Canfield

Dec. 28 – at Boardman

Jan. 4 – South Range

Jan. 7 – Girard

Jan. 11 – at Lakeview

Jan. 14 – Jefferson

Jan. 18 – Springfield

Jan. 21 – at Hubbard

Jan. 25 – at Niles

Jan. 28 – Struthers

Feb. 1 – at South Range

Feb. 4 – at Girard

Feb. 8 – Lakeview

Feb. 11 – at Jefferson

Feb. 15 – at Chaney

Feb. 18 – Canfield