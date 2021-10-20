Poland High School Basketball Schedules

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for Poland High School’s basketball games:

2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 30 – at Howland

Dec. 7 – Fitch

Dec. 10 – Hubbard

Dec. 11 – LaBrae (United Way Classic)

Dec. 14 – Niles

Dec. 17 – at Struthers

Dec. 23 – at Canfield

Dec. 28 – at Boardman

Jan. 4 – South Range

Jan. 7 – Girard

Jan. 11 – at Lakeview

Jan. 14 – Jefferson

Jan. 18 – Springfield

Jan. 21 – at Hubbard

Jan. 25 – at Niles

Jan. 28 – Struthers

Feb. 1 – at South Range

Feb. 4 – at Girard

Feb. 8 – Lakeview

Feb. 11 – at Jefferson

Feb. 15 – at Chaney

Feb. 18 – Canfield

2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule

Nov. 29 – at Fitch

Dec. 2 – at Hubbard

Dec. 6 – at Niles

Dec. 9 – Struthers

Dec. 10 – West Branch (United Way Classic)

Dec. 13 – at South Range

Dec. 16 – at Girard

Dec. 20 – Canfield

Dec. 23 – Boardman

Dec. 27 – at Champion

Jan. 3 – Lakeview

Jan. 6 – at Jefferson

Jan. 10 – Hubbard

Jan. 13 – Niles

Jan. 15 – at United

Jan. 20 – at Struthers

Jan. 24 – South Range

Jan. 27 – Girard

Jan. 31 – at Lakeview

Feb. 3 – Jefferson

Feb. 7 – Howland

Feb. 10 – at Canfield

Poland High School

Nickname: The Bulldogs

Colors: Blue and White

School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514

