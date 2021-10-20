Poland High School Basketball Schedules

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for Poland High School’s basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 30 – at Howland
Dec. 7 – Fitch
Dec. 10 – Hubbard
Dec. 11 – LaBrae (United Way Classic)
Dec. 14 – Niles
Dec. 17 – at Struthers
Dec. 23 – at Canfield
Dec. 28 – at Boardman
Jan. 4 – South Range
Jan. 7 – Girard
Jan. 11 – at Lakeview
Jan. 14 – Jefferson
Jan. 18 – Springfield
Jan. 21 – at Hubbard
Jan. 25 – at Niles
Jan. 28 – Struthers
Feb. 1 – at South Range
Feb. 4 – at Girard
Feb. 8 – Lakeview
Feb. 11 – at Jefferson
Feb. 15 – at Chaney
Feb. 18 – Canfield
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Nov. 29 – at Fitch
Dec. 2 – at Hubbard
Dec. 6 – at Niles
Dec. 9 – Struthers
Dec. 10 – West Branch (United Way Classic)
Dec. 13 – at South Range
Dec. 16 – at Girard
Dec. 20 – Canfield
Dec. 23 – Boardman
Dec. 27 – at Champion
Jan. 3 – Lakeview
Jan. 6 – at Jefferson
Jan. 10 – Hubbard
Jan. 13 – Niles
Jan. 15 – at United
Jan. 20 – at Struthers
Jan. 24 – South Range
Jan. 27 – Girard
Jan. 31 – at Lakeview
Feb. 3 – Jefferson
Feb. 7 – Howland
Feb. 10 – at Canfield
Poland High School
Nickname: The Bulldogs
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 3199 Dobbins Rd, Poland, OH 44514
For scores and highlights during the season, watch WKBN 27 First News at 11 p.m. and visit the WKBN sports scores page.
For more information, visit the Poland Local Schools website
If you have corrections to the PHS basketball schedule, please contact support.