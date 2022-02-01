POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland girls basketball head coach Nick Blanch made history on Tuesday, becoming the program’s all-time wins leader with the Bulldogs’ 56-33 win over Jefferson.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The win is Blanch’s 219th at Poland as he passes Jamie Dunn who previously held the record with 218 wins.

Poland took a nine-point lead into the half but Jefferson came out hot in the third, cutting the Bulldogs’ lead down to just two points at one point.

But Poland would step on the gas the rest of the way, outscoring the Falcons 20-10 in the fourth quarter.

Morgan Kluchar led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Connie Cougras added 12.

For Jefferson, Taylor Skinner had a team-high 10 points.

With the win, Poland improves 16-2 overall and 12-1 in Northeast 8 play.