Poland head basketball coach officially steps down after 28 years

Ken Grisdale led Poland to a record of 506-156 in 28 years as Poland's head coach

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ken Grisdale officially retired as head coach of the Poland boys basketball team on Tuesday.

He had previously announced that he was stepping down prior to the end of the season.

He led the Bulldogs’ program for 28 years, leading them to a record of 506-156. Under his watch, Poland won 21 sectional titles, 10 district titles, 15 league championships and three regional championships.

Grisdale has also established himself as having the most wins in the school’s proud history and the 49th coach to win 500 games in the state of Ohio.

“I will forever cherish the memories created and relationships developed through my amazing 28 years as Poland head boys basketball coach,” Grisdale said. “I was truly blessed to have so many quality young men to coach, talented assistants to share the sidelines with and supportive administrators to guide me.”

“I’ve known Coach Griz since I was a freshman at Poland Seminary High School and he has always been a genuine, passionate person for the Poland Bulldog athletic programs and the community,” said Brian Banfield, athletic administrator for the Poland Local Schools.

“I would want Ken to know that he has been a tremendous role model for his players and all student-athletes at Poland Seminary High School. Our best wishes and gratitude are extended to Coach Grisdale and his family for their many sacrifices on behalf of the Poland boys basketball program,” Banfield added.

A search for Grisdale’s replacement will begin in the coming weeks.