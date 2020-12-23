Poland hands Indian Creek first loss; Grisdale pours in 19

Poland (5-1) will welcome Fitch on Monday

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland handed Indian Creek their first setback of the season by virtue of their 43-36 win Thursday afternoon.

Poland improves to 5-1.

Jackie Grisdale scored 10 of Poland’s 16 points in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-4 lead. Grisdale led all scorers with 19. Morgan Kluchar and Abby Farber each had 6 points for the Lady Bulldogs.

Indian Creek was led by their senior Taylor Jones, who finished with 18 (4-7 FT).

The Redskins (7-1) will return to action on Monday when they welcome Edison.