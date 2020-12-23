Poland handles Ursuline in Salem Holiday Classic

Poland topped Ursuline 60-46 Tuesday night in boys' high school basketball action in the Salem Holiday Classic.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland topped Ursuline 60-46 Tuesday night in boys’ high school basketball action in the Salem Holiday Classic.

Ross led the Bulldogs with a game-high 18 points. Andrew Centofanti added 13 points for Poland, while Ross Dedo chipped in with 10 points in the win.

Ursuline was led by Terrance Pankey who finished with 13 points. Vinny Flauto added 12, while Jakylan Irving added 11 points in the setback for the Irish.

Ursuline drops to 1-4 on the season, while Poland improves to 3-1 overall on the campaign.