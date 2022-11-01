RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls soccer team is heading to the regional final for the first time in school history after they topped Lakeview 4-1 in the Division III regional semifinals.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

The game stayed scoreless until about halfway through the first half when Ariel Grischow netted a goal off a corner kick to make it 1-0.

After Poland scored just moments into the second half, Grischow would add another to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-0.

They advance to take on Akron Manchester in the Division III regional final on Saturday at Howland High School at 1 p.m.