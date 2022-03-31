NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WKBN) – Youngstown native and Poland Seminary graduate Justin Blasko has a front row seat to one of the biggest sporting events of the year: the NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Blasko, a senior at Marietta College, will serve as a fan engagement volunteer at the Final Four from April 1-4.

Watch the video above to hear from Blasko.

While working the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida in December, Blasko was presented with the opportunity to volunteer at the Final Four through his sports management professor, Rick Smith.

“He always takes a group to volunteer and go help out there,” Blasko said. “One of his colleagues, the director of sport management at the University of Missouri, St Louis, said, ‘Oh, I’m taking a group to the Final Four. Would any of your students want to go?’ So, I was like, ‘Yeah, of course I’d like to go.'”

Blasko is excited to take in all the sights and sounds of the event.

“There’s just a lot to look forward to,” Blasko added. “I’m looking forward to being in the stadium during the games. Then just taking in the city. I’ve never been to New Orleans before. So, I know it’s going to be crazy and hectic. So, I’m looking forward to just doing that interaction with all the fans.”

Blasko, who is also a member of the Marietta lacrosse team, will be missing a game on Saturday to be in New Orleans, but says the experience is worth it.

“It was something to do and to put on my resume right now,” he said. “It was an opportunity I really couldn’t pass up on.”

Over the next four days, Blasko will work at the information center at one of the local hotels. He will also work a fan fest and help fans during games find their seats and navigate the arena.

As for who Blasko will be rooting for this weekend…

“Anyone but Duke.”