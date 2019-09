WASHINGTON (AP) - The Cleveland Indians are in danger of sitting out the postseason for the first time since 2015, pushed to the brink of elimination from the AL wild-card race Friday night with an 8-2 loss to the playoff-bound Washington Nationals.

Manager Terry Francona's Indians won the AL Central each of the past three years, but they spent most of this season in second place behind the Minnesota Twins, who took over the division lead for good on Aug. 13.