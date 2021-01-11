Poland girls win streak reaches 9 in a row

The Lady Bulldogs were led by Jackie Grisdale's 23 points

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland improves to 9-1 following their 66-37 win over Girard at home.

The Lady Bulldogs led at halftime, 39-17.

Poland was led by Jackie Grisdale, who scored 23 points on five first-half three-pointers. Katie McDonald added nine points in the second half. Connie Cougras and Morgan Kluchar tallied six points each.

Poland will welcome Lakeview on Thursday.

Girard was paced by sophomore Allison Durkin’s 11 points and senior forward Jalaya Brown’s eight points.

The Lady Indians (2-2) will play host to Niles on Thursday.