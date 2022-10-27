CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls soccer team claimed the Division III District Championship on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Cardinal Mooney.

It is Poland’s first district championship in girls soccer since 2004.

Watch the video above to see highlights from Thursday night’s game.

The Bulldogs’ only goal came from sophomore Sophia Generalovich in the second half.

Poland goalkpeeper Leanne Williams finished with 6 saves on the night.

Cardinal Mooney’s season comes to an end with a record of 7-13-1.

With the win, Poland improves to 17-3 overall on the season.

Poland will advance to the Division III Regional Semifinals next Tuesday. The Bulldogs will face Lakeview at 5 p.m. at Ravenna High School.