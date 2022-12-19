POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland girls basketball team won its seventh game of the year by topping Jefferson, 55-37.

The Bulldogs (7-1) were paced by Mary Brant’s 15 points while Kylee Hudran connected on four 3-point baskets (12 points). Ariana Daniels and Sarah Forsyth scored 6 points each.

Next up for Poland will be a home matchup on Thursday against Struthers.

Mia Contenza led Jefferson with 10 points. Tatum Bordeaux, Riley Franklin and Darbie Skytta all had 6 points apiece.

The Falcons will play at Girard on Thursday.