Poland Girls ranked in top ten in the latest state poll

Poland is ranked #8 in the latest girls basketball state poll.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The latest Associated Press girls’ basketball state poll was released on Tuesday. Poland is the lone local team that cracked the top ten this week.

The Bulldogs are ranked eighth in Division II.

McDonald is receiving votes in Division IV.

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (18) 19-0 202

2, Newark (2) 19-1 166

3, Mason 17-0 140

4, Centerville 18-2 128

5, Tol. Notre Dame 9-1 121

6, Dublin Coffman 17-1 81

7, Can. Glenoak 14-4 65

8, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 15-1 58

9, Huber Hts. Wayne 14-3 53

10, Bellbrook (1) 18-3 46

Others receiving 12 or more points: Trenton Edgewood 28. Akr. Hoban 15. Reynoldsburg 13. Sylvania Northview 12.

DIVISION II

1, Thornville Sheridan (6) 18-1 182

2, Napoleon (7) 17-1 172

3, Granville (1) 19-1 137

4, McArthur Vinton County (1) 19-1 126

5, Tipp City Tippecanoe (2) 19-0 108

6, Lima Bath 18-2 95

7, Shaker Hts. Laurel (3) 15-3 85

8, Poland 18-1 79

9, Alliance Marlington 15-2 46

10, Circleville 12-2 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Day. Carroll (1) 29. Perry 14.

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (17) 20-1 203

2, Cardington-Lincoln (3) 17-0 157

3, W. Liberty-Salem (1) 21-0 143

4, Beverly Ft. Frye 17-1 119

5, Ottawa-Glandorf 18-2 98

6, Sardinia Eastern 20-2 88

7, Willard 16-2 70

8, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 19-1 66

9, Cin. Purcell Marian 15-2 60

10, Worthington Christian 17-1 28

Others receiving 12 or more points: Albany Alexander 21. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 21. Proctorville Fairland 13. Apple Creek Waynedale 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (18) 20-1 199

2, Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 18-1 161

3, Minster 19-1 153

4, Peebles 14-1 138

5, Portsmouth Notre Dame 18-1 107

6, New Madison Tri-Village (1) 17-2 85

(tie) New Washington Buckeye Cent. 1 7-1 85

8, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy (1) 17-3 51

9, Cin. Country Day 12-1 44

10, Newark Cath. 11-1 43

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Knoxville 36. Lancaster Fisher Cath. 13. McDonald 12.