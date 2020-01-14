Poland Girls pull away from South Range; Bulldogs remain unbeaten in NE8

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland pulled away from South Range 51-35 Monday night in girls’ high school basketball action.

The game was broadcast live as a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week.

Jackie Grisdale led the Lady Bulldogs with 19 points. while Brooke Bobbey added 13 points in the victory.

Lexi Giles led the Lady Raiders with 13 points. Izzy Lamparty also reached double-figures with 12 points.

With the win, Poland improves to 11-2 overall on the season. The Bulldogs have all 22 contests in NE8 Conference action since joining the league back in 2018. The Bulldogs return to action Thursday at home against Struthers.

South Range drops to 10-5 on the season. The Raiders host Lakeview on Thursday.