Poland girls look to defend their NE8 title

Poland Bulldogs

Coach: Nick Blanch

2019-20 Record: 22-3 (14-0, Northeast 8)

Returning Starters: Senior – Jackie Grisdale. Junior – Morgan Kluchar.

…The Lady Bulldogs lost two 3-year letter winners (Brooke Bobbey and Kaylin Brown) to graduation from last year’s 22-win team. Bobbey – known as the program’s best defender – averaged 5.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals per outing. Brown put together a stat line of 8.1 points and 6.1 boards per game.

“We have the luxury of having coachable kids in the program,” says coach Blanch. “They have a strong desire to get better every day. They’re a close group of girls. Committed to each other as teammates and friends.”

Poland’s point guard Jackie Grisdale is back for her senior season after averaging 18.7 points as a junior. Morgan Kluchar, junior center, is back. Last year, she scored 6-points per game. Connie Cougras (4.3 ppg) and Ella Harrell (2.6 ppg) are expected to be starters this upcoming season. Freshman Mary Brant (5’7) has the ability to slot into the starting lineup as well as a first-year varsity player. Senior Lizzy Herdman (3.1 ppg) and sophomore Ariana Daniels (2.0 ppg) will add depth along with Abby Farber, Sarah Forsyth, Katie McDonald and Ava Nicholudis among others.

“We have to remain positive,” Blanch states. “We must be confident throughout the season. Learn from everything we encounter, both the good and the bad. Stick together and enjoy the process.”

2020-21 Schedule

Poland

Nov. 30 – Harding

Dec. 3 – at Girard

Dec. 7 – at Lakeview

Dec. 10 – at Jefferson

Dec. 14 – Hubbard

Dec. 17 – at Niles

Dec. 23 – at Canfield

Dec. 28 – Fitch

Dec. 30 – at Liberty

Jan. 4 – at South Range

Jan. 7 – Struthers

Jan. 11 – Girard

Jan. 14 – Lakeview

Jan. 16 – at Boardman

Jan. 21 – Jefferson

Jan. 23 – Champion

Jan. 25 – at Hubbard

Jan. 28 – at Struthers

Feb. 1 – Niles

Feb. 4 – South Range

Feb. 8 – at Howland

Feb. 11 – Canfield