POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Connie Cougras led Poland in scoring with 15 points as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Hubbard, 58-30, to improve to 8-0 in Northeast 8 play.

Katie McDonald also tallied 10 points and Abby Farber added seven in the win. Four different players made a three-point shot for Poland.

Poland (11-1) will be matched against Niles at home on Thursday.

Sophie Murphy scored seven points to pace Hubbard.

The Lady Eagles (6-5) will play at Struthers on Thursday.