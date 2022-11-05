HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After a historic run in Poland Girls Soccer history, the Bulldogs fell in the Division III Regional Finals to Akron Manchester 2-1 in overtime.

The wind was howling all game long at Lombardo Field as both teams were unable to break through during regulation.

View highlights from the first half above, where junior goalkeeper Leanne Williams made a number of impressive saves.

Akron Manchester was able to net the game-winner during overtime to advance.

Poland finishes the season with an 18-4 record, winning the Bulldogs first district title since 2004 and advancing the furthest of any team in school history.