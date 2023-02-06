POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten different Bulldogs scored as Poland took down Lakeview 60-26 to secure the Northeast Eight Conference title outright.

On senior night for Poland, they were led by Brooke Rowe’s 12 points and 10 from fellow senior Katie McDonald. Ava Nicholudis also scored eight points while Sarah Forsyth pitched in seven points.

Lakeview was led by Maggie Pavlansky with a game-high 15 points on five 3-pointers.

Winners of six straight games, Coach Nick Blanch and Poland’s 12-1 conference record is good enough to claim the top spot by two games over second place.

The Bulldogs recently had a convincing 60-44 win on the WKBN high school girl’s Game of the Week one week ago today.

Lakeview drops to 10-11 on the season after the loss, while Poland improves to 16-3.