POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys soccer team avenged their loss to Canfield in the district final a year ago by topping the Cardinals 4-0 in the Division II District Semifinals Tuesday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the game.

The Bulldogs opened the game on the front foot having multiple chances early but would hit the post on several occasions.

Poland would finally break through midway in the first half when Aiden Davis put home a rebound in the box to make it 1-0.

The score would stay that way until the opening minutes of the second half when Derek Thomas chased down a rebound and put it in the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Minutes later, Davis would get his second of the night to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 3-0.

Noah Huda would add a late goal to round out the scoring for Poland.

They advance to face Painesville Harvey at Carter Stadium in Eastlake this Saturday at 11 a.m.