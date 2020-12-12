Poland gets back on track; Colosimo scored game-high 14

Christian Colosimo scored 10 points in the second half

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland upended South Range, 53-34, in their league opener.

The Bulldogs were led by Christian Colosimo- who had 10 points in the second half – to finish with a game-high 14 points. Ross Dedo added 11 and Brody Todd had 10 points.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 16-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Poland improves to 2-1 after suffering a narrow 6-point loss (57-51) to Boardman on Tuesday.

South Range drops to 0-3. Eli Taylor scored 11 points for the second game in a row. Brandon Mikos closed out his night with 6 points.

