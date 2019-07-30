Poland football changing offensive schemes this year with low numbers on the line

The Bulldogs have around 15 total linemen in comparison to 23 wide receivers on the team

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland football is used to setting the tone up front. For years, they’ve had some of the strongest and deepest lines in the area. But this year, numbers are down to around 15 total linemen, which have changed their approach.

“There are different roles,” said Head Coach Ryan Williams. “Some guys are asked to, ‘Hey, you’re going to do this role that you’ve had and you’re going to do something else, or your role might look a little different.’ In some cases, there’s kids playing different positions just because that’s what the team needs.”

The good news is the Bulldogs have plenty of skills guys, including 23 receivers.

QB Brody Todd will run the offense and rely heavily on the two returning offensive linemen, Alex Feliciano — a three-year starter and leader of this group — and junior Karter Kellgren.

“It is going to change our scheme. We’re not going to be able to run Dave 40 times like we have because we can’t prepare that way. So, you know, it looks a little different,” Williams said.

“It’s been a back-and-forth thing, you know, both sides of the ball,” said senior linebacker Zach Ellis. “The offense has been pushing the defense, defense has been pushing the offense, especially at those lineman positions.”

“We’re going to try to spread it out more, not run as much but I think we’ll be just as fast as we’ve been the past couple seasons,” said senior lineman Michael Voitus. “Keep that same mentality, keep that same speed.”

So the Bulldogs aren’t expecting a huge drop off when it comes to their production up front, but they’ll certainly be tested in the new Northeast 8 Conference this fall.

“I feel like we have amazing chemistry between our senior group,” said senior wide receiver Blake Wilson. “We have something to play for this year, we really want to make the playoffs and do good.”

“For the senior class, it’s your time to leave your mark on this program,” Williams said. “This rich tradition and this pride of this community, and, certainly, they’ve embraced it this summer, that’s for sure.”