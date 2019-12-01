WATCH: Poland falls in State Semifinal heartbreaker

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Bulldogs dream season came to an end Saturday night with a 25-24 loss to Licking Valley in the Division IV State Semifinals.

Licking Valley started the scoring Saturday night with a 26-yard field goal from Logan Bragg.

Poland responded in the 2nd quarter with a 21-yard field goal from Mikey Kushner. And then took the lead when sophomore quarterback Jack Fulton hit Andrew Centofanti for a 49-yard touchdown. Poland led 10-3 at halftime.

Licking Valley tied the game at 10 after a 47-yard touchdown pass from Logan Bragg to Ricky Collins.

Later in the 3rd, Poland’s Jake Rutana scored from 4 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 16-10 advantage.

Poland extended their lead to 24-10 in the 4th quarter when Fulton scored again on a quarterback keeper from 4 yards out.

The Panthers responded with another Bragg touchdown pass cutting the lead to 7.

A botched Poland punt late in the 4th quarter gave Licking Valley the ball back deep in Bulldogs territory with just minutes left in the game.

The Panthers took advantage with a Bragg touchdown pass to Bodee Creech drawing within one point. Licking Valley then opted to go for two and the lead, and successfully converted taking a 25-24 advantage with less than 4 minutes left in the game.

A late interception on Poland’s final drive would seal the victory for Licking Valley.

The Panthers will advance to play Clyde (10-4) in the Division IV State Championship game next Saturday, December 7th at 3 p.m. at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.