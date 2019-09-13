Poland edges Hubbard in matchup of area soccer powers

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland edged Hubbard 1-0 in boys’ high school soccer action on Thursday night.
Noah Huda scored the game’s lone goal in the second half to secure the win for the Bulldogs.
Poland Goalkeeper Zack Nemeth finished the night with four saves in the victory.
Hubbard Goalie John Reinard piled up a total of 11 saves in the setback.
Poland returns to action on Tuesday on the road at Niles McKinley.
Hubbard will hit the road for a date with Lakeview on Tuesday.
