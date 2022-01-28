YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior divers Carmen D’Alesio and Kendall Nigh aren’t just teammates. They’re great friends.

“I’d say we’re pretty good friends,” D’Alesio said. “We do a lot together outside of sports. We’re in a lot of the same classes throughout school too.”

D’Alesio and Nigh are both wrapping up stellar diving careers. The two are state qualifiers and hold school records.

“I broke the 6 dive record three times and then I broke the 11 dive record last year at districts,” Nigh said.

“I qualified for state twice my sophomore and juniors seasons,” D’Alesio added. “I’ve broken the 6 dive and 11 dive record multiple times.”

The pair is just as impressive in the classroom. Both are on track to become Poland’s co-valedictorians.

“I remember setting this goal my freshman year and to be this close really means a lot,” D’Alesio said. “I feel like it shows what I’ve been working towards the last four years.”

“It’ll mean a lot because I’ve taken some pretty difficult classes and put in a lot of hours to get that ‘A’,” Nigh said.

D’Alesio and Nigh are proud to represent their small team of five outside of the pool.

“Even though Poland is a smaller district and our swim and dive team is obviously smaller compared to other schools, we still hang with everywhere else and succeed just as much,” Nigh said.