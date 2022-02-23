CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland senior diver Carmen D’Alesio finished in 10th place at the OHSAA Division II State Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday in Canton.

Watch the video above for highlights and to hear from D’Alesio.

D’Alesio recorded a final score of 304.80.

“I feel like it definitely shows that my effort is paying off,” D’Alesio said. “I feel like the work I’ve been putting in, this shows that I can actually accomplish something.”

This is the highest D’Alesio has finished at the state meet. He previously placed 11th as a junior and 25th as a sophomore.

Poland’s Dominic Elia finished in 23rd place.