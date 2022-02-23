CANTON, Ohio – In her first trip to states, Poland senior diver Sydney Ohlin advanced to the final round and recorded a top-15 finish in the OHSAA Division II Diving State Championships on Wednesday.

Ohlin finished in 12th place with a score of 344.50.

Watch the video above for meet highlights and to hear from Ohlin.

“I was really just trying to get through both sets of cuts, and I did that, so I’m really proud of myself,” Ohlin said.

Poland senior Kendall Nigh finished in 17th place with a score 247.55.