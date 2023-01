POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland outscored United in the fourth quarter – 13-4 – to post their 42-35 win to improve to 11-3 overall.

Sarah Forsyth led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Katie McDonald finished with 11 (9 in the second half). Mary Brant added 6 points.

Poland will play against league rival Niles on Thursday.

Grace Knight and Maddie Kibler scored 12 and 10 points respectively for the Golden Eagles.

United will return to league play on Thursday when it meets Leetonia.