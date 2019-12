Neighbors were dressed in blue and white, showing their school spirit

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday night, the Poland Bulldogs are vying for a ticket to the state championship game next week, but first they must get past Licking Valley.

But before they left Saturday, the community showed up to send the team off in a big way.

Neighbors were dressed in blue and white, showing their school spirit.

They were outside even through the cold in order to support the team on their journey to Massilon.