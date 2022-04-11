POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland head basketball coach Nick Blanch has been selected to coach the 2022 Girls North vs. South All-Star game next Friday.

The Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association will hold the annual contest at Newark high school this year on Friday, April 22.

Blanch has spent 13 seasons at Poland Seminary high school and is the program’s all-time winningest coach with 222 career wins, 5 conference titles and two District Championships.

Blanch has coached in the OHSBCA North/South game before. He was selected to coach the Division II team in 2020.