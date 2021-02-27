Poland coach reflects on winning district thriller

Following a 40-38 win over Marlington in the District Championship, Poland's Nick Blanch joined Chad Krispinsky

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland held off Marlington 40-38 in a thrilling Division II Girls District Championship game on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs have now won two of the past three District titles.

Following the win, Poland Head Coach Nick Blanch joined Chad Krispinsky. Watch the video to see his complete postgame interview.

Jackie Grisdale was named Player of the Game, leading all scorers with 16 points, while Morgan Kluchar added 10 points. Mary Brant chipped in with 9.

Elizabeth Mason led the Lady Dukes with 15 points. Chelsea Evanich tallied 11 in the setback.

After being behind at halftime, Poland would take a one-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Marlington had a chance to win with less than 10 seconds to go in the game, but a three-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark.

Poland, who improves to 22-2 on the season, advances to face Perry in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday at Barberton High School. Tip-off scheduled for 8:15 p.m.