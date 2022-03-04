BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – At Boardman High School at 4 p.m. on Saturday, a true heavyweight bout between two of the best basketball programs in the area will take place when Chaney and Poland meet up for the opportunity to move on to the Sweet 16 of Division II.

This will mark the third meeting in the District Finals between these two schools in the past four years.

High School Boys’ Basketball – District II Boardman Championship

Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 4 p.m.

Poland (17-8) vs. Chaney (17-8) at Boardman High School

Last 3 Meetings

Feb. 15, 2022 – Chaney, 57-46

Mar. 6, 2021 – Chaney, 70-48 (District Championship)

Mar. 9, 2019 – Poland, 69-57 OT (District Championship)

Last Meeting

On February 15, Chaney defeated Poland on senior night – 57-46. The Cowboys outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 30-21. Chaney was led by Clive Wilson’s 13 points and Josiah Gonzalez’s 12. Ross Dedo took game-high honors for his 20 points for Poland.

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: Chaney, 60.9; Poland, 56.1

Scoring Defense: Chaney, 50.4; Poland, 51.3

Game Notes

In their 4th season back, the Chaney High School boys’ basketball program is playing in their fourth consecutive District championship contest. The Cowboys have won their last two. In 2020 (before the pandemic shut down the post-season), Chaney edged Struthers to win their first District crown in 19 years, 53-50. Just last year (on March 6), the Cowboys made it two in a row by topping Poland, 70-48.

This season, Chaney is 14-0 when scoring 60 points or more.

The Cowboys outscored Chagrin Falls, 17-3, in the second quarter to take a 60-47 District Semifinal win. Clive Wilson (16) and D.J. Waller (15) combined to score 31 points.

After dropping three straight games to end the regular season, Poland has won three in a row to earn their bid at the opportunity to play for the district title.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Bulldogs got by Chardon – 73-67. Ross Dedo scored 37 points and hauled down 15 caroms for the victorious Bulldogs. Christian Colosimo added 19 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Poland is appearing in their twelfth District title tilt in the past 16 years.

The Bulldogs are attempting to win their 11th District championship since 1996.