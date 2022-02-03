HAMDEN, Connecticut (WKBN) – Poland’s all-time leading scorer Jackie Grisdale is taking her talents to the Division I college ranks, excelling as a freshman at Quinnipiac.

In an 85-79 win over Niagara last week, Grisdale poured in a career-high 26 points in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action.

Over her last four games, Grisdale is averaging 14 points per game, and the Bobcats are 4-0 during that stretch.

On the season, Grisdale is averaging 5.5 points per game, while shooting 48.5-percent from beyond the three-point line.

Quinnipiac entered Thursday night’s action with a record of 12-7.

Grisdale competed in six different sports in the high school ranks at Poland. She is the most decorated student athlete in school history, graduating with 20 varsity letters.

She broke four basketball school records for the Bulldogs and scored more points than any boys or girls player in school history.

Grisdale was also named the 2021 Student Athlete of the Year.