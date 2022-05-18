YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday’s Division II softball district championship game between Poland and Canfield will be played at the Youngstown State Softball Complex.

The game was originally slated to be played at Jefferson.

First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at YSU.

Poland defeated West Branch 8-1 in the district semifinals, while Canfield held off Aurora 2-1 on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs enter the district final with 21 wins, while Canfield has 16.

The winner of Thursday’s game advances to the Division II regional semifinals which will be played on Wednesday, May 25.