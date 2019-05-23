Poland/Canfield Baseball District Championship suspended due to rain in 3rd inning

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Division II Baseball District Championship game between Canfield and Poland was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the third inning Wednesday night. The game will resume Thursday at 4:30 PM at Cene Park on Field #1 with Poland leading 2-1.



The Cardinals began the bottom of the first inning with a bang as senior center fielder Dom Pilolli roped a triple to the right-field wall and scored on a groundout by Ricky Harvrilla three pitches later. But the Bulldogs starting pitcher Alex Barth settled down quickly to limit the damage to just the one run.



The Bulldogs would plate two runs in the top of the third inning courtesy of a bases-loaded two-out single to left field by senior right fielder Jeremy Castro. Following two quick outs, Braeden O’Shaughnessy and Zachary Yaskulka both singled and MJ Farber reached on a hits batsman to load the bases for Castro.



Bulldogs starter Barth would surrender just the one run on one hit while walking two, hitting a batter and recording a strikeout in just two complete innings and one batter in the third. The Cardinals starting southpaw hurler Brayden Beck gave up two runs on four hits with two walks and hits batsman and two strikeouts in three complete innings.