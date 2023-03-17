POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After topping second-seeded West Branch (8-1), the Bulldogs were eliminated by rival Canfield (4-0) in the district championship game on May 19.
Poland began last season with a 6-5 mark before posting wins in 15 of its next 18 games before the setback to Canfield.
This year, shortstop Mary Brant returns after hitting for a .384 batting average (33-86) with 6 homers and 8 doubles to go along with her 26 runs batted in as a sophomore. Katie McDonald (P/1B) belted 4 homers and drove in 21 RBIs while batting .338 (25-74). McDonald also was the team’s featured pitcher by registering 20 wins with an earned run average of 2.04 and striking out 176 batters. Leanne Williams is back at first base while Kylee Hudran is set to return in the middle infield at second base. Meridith Trevis and Ella Gaffney are set to open the season in the outfield.
“We return a good mix of players along with some younger [girls],” coach Jim Serich said. “Pitching and defense will be our strength while we have a good mix of power and contact hitters.”
Freshmen Eliana Thompson, (3B), Avery Jakubovic (OF) and Leanna Boccieri (C) will be key newcomers for the Bulldogs.
Serich says, “We’ll look to compete every time we take the field.”
Poland opens the season against Hubbard.
Poland Bulldogs Softball Preview
2022 Record: 21-9
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Canfield in District championship game
Coach: Jim Serich
Key Returnees
Ella Gaffney, Senior
Katie McDonald, Senior
Meridith Trevis, Senior
Mary Brant, Junior
Leanne Williams, Junior
Kylee Hudran, Sophomore
2023 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Hubbard
Mar. 28 – at Hubbard
Apr. 1 – Southington
Apr. 3 – at Struthers
Apr. 4 – Struthers
Apr. 6 – Sharpsville
Apr. 8 – Boardman
Apr. 10 – at Jefferson
Apr. 11 – Jefferson
Apr. 15 – at Chardon
Apr. 17 – South Range
Apr. 19 – at South Range
Apr. 20 – at Boardman
Apr. 21 – at Wendy’s Classic
Apr. 22 – at Wendy’s Classic
Apr. 24 – at Lakeview
Apr. 25 – Lakeview
Apr. 27 – Canfield
Apr. 29 – at Steubenville
May 1 – at Girard
May 2 – Girard
May 4 – at Canfield
May 8 – Niles
May 9 – at Niles