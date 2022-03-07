POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – In Eric Fender’s first season at the helm of his alma mater, the Bulldogs showed great resolve in the post-season as they defeated both Streetsboro (60-59) and Chardon (73-67) in overtime before falling to Chaney (67-58) in the extra session as well.

Poland finished with an 11-3 league record, one game behind both Jefferson and Struthers.

The year prior, Ross Dedo averaged 11.6 points and hauled down 4.6 boards as a junior. Dedo, as a senior, saw his numbers climb to 21.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest. Christian Colosimo put together a strong stat line in 2020-21 (9.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.9 apg) but he improved his game as a senior to post a 15.0 scoring average to go along with 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

2021-22 Poland Bulldogs Boys’ Basketball

Head Coach: Eric Fender

Record: 17-9 (11-3), 3rd place in Northeast 8 Conference

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 56.2

Scoring Defense: 51.9

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Ross Dedo (SR) – 21.9

Christian Colosimo (SR) – 15.0

Jack Fulton (SR) – 8.0

Luke Generalovich (JR) – 3.2

Carson Maurer (JR) – 3.2

Rebounding

Ross Dedo (SR) – 7.1

Christian Colosimo (SR) – 6.0

Jack Fulton (SR) – 4.8

Michael Nittoli (SR) – 4.1

Assists

Christian Colosimo (SR) – 3.2

Ross Dedo (SR) – 1.8

Steals

Ross Dedo (SR) – 1.4

Three-Point Percentage

Noah Huda (JR) – 45.5%

Christian Colosimo (SR) – 35.3%

Field Goal Percentage

Ross Dedo (SR) – 49.2%

Free Throw Percentage

Noah Huda (JR) – 82.4%

Christian Colosimo (SR) – 75.0%

Poland’s Recent History

Double-digit scorers

2021-22: Ross Dedo, 21.9; Christian Colosimo, 15.0

2020-21: Ross Dedo, 11.6

2019-20: Michael Cougras, 13.3

2018-19: Braeden O’Shaughnessy, 19.7; Daniel Kramer, 16.6

2017-18: Braeden O’Shaughnessy, 19.3; Daniel Kramer, 16.3

2016-17: Braeden O’Shaughnessy, 18.4; Daniel Kramer, 13.8

2015-16: Jared Burkert, 16.6; Matt Baker, 13.8; Nick Buccieri, 10.3

2014-15: Jared Burkert, 12.9; Danny Black, 11.2

2013-14: Jake Wolfe, 12.2; Danny Black, 11.8; Kyle Dixon, 10.5

2012-13: Jake Wolfe, 14.6; Kyle Dixon, 10.2

2011-12: Colin Reardon, 22.1; Jerry Lawman, 11.5

2010-11: Colin Reardon, 22.3