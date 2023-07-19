POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – After making the playoffs 14 of the last 16 seasons, the football history here at Poland is undeniable, and now the seniors in the class of 2023 are looking to build on that tradition even more.

“There’s definitely big expectations coming into this year,” senior linebacker and running back Danny Nittoli said.

With Bulldogs opening up with back-to-back road games, head coach Tom Pavlansky knows the road won’t be easy.

“We have two haymakers right off the bat no question,” Pavlansky said. “Our conference is loaded, there’s a lot of good football teams out there.”

In the locker room, there’s plenty of excitement for the returning group that includes 19 seniors.

“There is a nice nucleus of kids back here that I mean, I’d be lying to you to say that we’re not excited about our group for sure,” Pavlansky said.

Including returning skill players like senior athlete Cole Fulton, who rushed for 677 yards and added another 239 receiving with 11 total touchdowns last fall.

“Cole, no question is a talented kid, you know, we’re not trade and Cole Fulton,” Pavlansky said. “So we hopefully get on offense he’s got to have a versatile role for us to be be as good as we want to be.”

“It’s a good feeling, just not being a one-dimensional player, being able to go wherever on the field and just make plays,” Fulton said.

Along with Nittoli, the Bulldogs returning leading tackler, who also rushed for more than 400 yards on offense too.

“I feel like coaches are expecting a lot out of me and you know, I really want to produce what they want from me,” Nittoli said.

Now headed into 2023, they are both ready to take the field for one final season after basically being bred in Bulldogs football.



“I’ve lived in here my entire life and I’ve been to almost every football game and it’s always been a huge part and to me it means so much,” Nittoli said. “Coming up, my dad played here, my brother, so now it’s my turn to step up and, you know, keep that expectation going.”

“I’ve been playing with these dudes since I was in fourth, fifth grade,” Fulton said. “We’re just a tight group of dudes and we’re just ready to go.”

Poland opens up the season on the road at Salem to take on the Quakers, Friday, Aug. 18.