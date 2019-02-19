Poland Boys push up two spots in latest AP poll
The Bulldogs are ranked #4 in Division II
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller
2, Pickerington Cent.
3, Sylvania Northview
4, Lorain
5, Hilliard Bradley
6, Dublin Coffman
7, Akr. SVSM
7, Vandalia Butler
9, Logan
10, Centerville
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 24. Pickerington N. 20. Tol. Whitmer 18. Lyndhurst Brush 15.
DIVISION II
1, Trotwood-Madison
2, Cols. South
3, Cin. Wyoming
4, Poland
5, Wauseon
(tie) Cin. Taft
7, Day. Chaminade Julienne
8, Cin. Hughes
9, London
10, New Philadelphia
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Cin. Aiken 21. Cle. VASJ 20. Norwalk 17. Thornville Sheridan 17. Cols. Beechcroft 16. Granville 14. Lima Shawnee 13. Richfield Revere 13.
DIVISION III
1, Archbold
2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
3, Wheelersburg
4, Genoa Area
5, Cin. Purcell Marian
6, Ashtabula Edgewood
7, Beaver Eastern
8, Anna
8, Ottawa-Glandorf
10, Brookville
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oregon Stritch 22. Milford Center Fairbanks 19. Worthington Christian 17. Seaman N. Adams 14. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12. New Paris National Trail 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Berlin Hiland
2, Convoy Crestview
3, St. Henry
4, Toronto
5, Sycamore Mohawk
6, Bristol
7, Spring. Cath. Cent.
8, Zanesville Rosecrans
9, Glouster Trimble
10, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 20. Hicksville 16.