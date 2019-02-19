Poland Boys push up two spots in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:



DIVISION I

1, Cin. Moeller

2, Pickerington Cent.

3, Sylvania Northview

4, Lorain

5, Hilliard Bradley

6, Dublin Coffman

7, Akr. SVSM

7, Vandalia Butler

9, Logan

10, Centerville

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 24. Pickerington N. 20. Tol. Whitmer 18. Lyndhurst Brush 15.



DIVISION II

1, Trotwood-Madison

2, Cols. South

3, Cin. Wyoming

4, Poland

5, Wauseon

(tie) Cin. Taft

7, Day. Chaminade Julienne

8, Cin. Hughes

9, London

10, New Philadelphia

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Cin. Aiken 21. Cle. VASJ 20. Norwalk 17. Thornville Sheridan 17. Cols. Beechcroft 16. Granville 14. Lima Shawnee 13. Richfield Revere 13.



DIVISION III

1, Archbold

2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

3, Wheelersburg

4, Genoa Area

5, Cin. Purcell Marian

6, Ashtabula Edgewood

7, Beaver Eastern

8, Anna

8, Ottawa-Glandorf

10, Brookville

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oregon Stritch 22. Milford Center Fairbanks 19. Worthington Christian 17. Seaman N. Adams 14. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12. New Paris National Trail 12.



DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland

2, Convoy Crestview

3, St. Henry

4, Toronto

5, Sycamore Mohawk

6, Bristol

7, Spring. Cath. Cent.

8, Zanesville Rosecrans

9, Glouster Trimble

10, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 20. Hicksville 16.