Poland Boys push up two spots in latest AP poll

The Bulldogs are ranked #4 in Division II

Posted: Feb 18, 2019 08:12 PM EST

Updated: Feb 18, 2019 08:12 PM EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
      
      DIVISION I        
          1, Cin. Moeller  
          2, Pickerington Cent. 
          3, Sylvania Northview         
          4, Lorain         
          5, Hilliard Bradley      
          6, Dublin Coffman         
          7, Akr. SVSM            
          7, Vandalia Butler        
          9, Logan       
          10, Centerville       
Others receiving 12 or more points: Sidney 24. Pickerington N. 20. Tol. Whitmer 18. Lyndhurst Brush 15.
      
      DIVISION II        
          1, Trotwood-Madison      
          2, Cols. South  
          3, Cin. Wyoming    
          4, Poland 
          5, Wauseon           
          (tie) Cin. Taft        
          7, Day. Chaminade Julienne           
          8, Cin. Hughes       
          9, London             
          10, New Philadelphia          
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chillicothe Zane Trace 22. Cin. Aiken 21. Cle. VASJ 20. Norwalk 17. Thornville Sheridan 17. Cols. Beechcroft 16. Granville 14. Lima Shawnee 13. Richfield Revere 13.
      
      DIVISION III        
          1, Archbold   
          2, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep  
          3, Wheelersburg      
          4, Genoa Area       
          5, Cin. Purcell Marian            
          6, Ashtabula Edgewood       
          7, Beaver Eastern        
          8, Anna      
          8, Ottawa-Glandorf          
          10, Brookville       
Others receiving 12 or more points: Oregon Stritch 22. Milford Center Fairbanks 19. Worthington Christian 17. Seaman N. Adams 14. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 12. New Paris National Trail 12.
      
      DIVISION IV        
          1, Berlin Hiland    
          2, Convoy Crestview  
          3, St. Henry 
          4, Toronto           
          5, Sycamore Mohawk          
          6, Bristol       
          7, Spring. Cath. Cent.      
          8, Zanesville Rosecrans        
          9, Glouster Trimble       
          10, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy   
Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 20. Hicksville 16.

