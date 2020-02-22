Poland boys cruise past Canfield in regular season finale

Live Now
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys avenged an earlier loss to Canfield this season, with a 73-45 win Friday night.

Poland improves to (16-6) on the season, and will begin tournament play next week as the 5-seed in the Division II tournament at Boardman. The Bulldogs will host Niles in their sectional opener next Tuesday at 7pm.

Canfield will host Salem in the same Division II tournament next Tuesday. The Cards are the 4-seed in the Boardman bracket this season.

