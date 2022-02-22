POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team is moving on with a 61-48 victory over Lakeview Tuesday night in the Division II tournament.

Watch the video above for highlights from tonight’s game.

The Bulldogs were led by senior Ross Dedo who finished with 24 points. Senior Christian Colosimo added 12 for Poland, who improves to (15-8) on the season.

Lakeview was led in scoring by senior Nate Fox who finished with 22 points. Lakeview finishes the season with an (8-15) overall record.

Poland will advance to the Division II Sectional Finals and host Streetsboro on Friday.