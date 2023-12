POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Carmine Tukalo (16) and Oliver McCully (10) combined to score 26 points as Poland bounced back from Saturday’s loss against Boardman to top Hubbard, 54-34.

Andrew Todd and Cole Fulton both scored 9 points in the Bulldog victory.

Girard will welcome Poland on Friday.

Braydon Songer, Kenyon Franklin and Gavin Rybicki each scored 7 points to lead Hubbard.

The Eagles will return home on Friday when they’ll meet Niles.