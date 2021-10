POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland blanked Chagrin Falls 5-0 in the Division II Boys’ Soccer District Semifinals on Tuesday night.

Aiden Davis scored a pair of goals in the win. Noah Huda, Derek Thomas and Tyler Antil added one goal apiece for the Bulldogs.

Wyatt Bobbey and Derek Thomas tallied an assist in the win for Poland.

Angelo Elia piled up 10 saves for Poland.

With the win, Poland advances to face Canfield in the Division II District Championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Austintown Fitch.