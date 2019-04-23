Poland Baseball plates seven in first; Bulldogs tops Girard Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Poland plated seven runs in the first inning, and held on for a 7-4 win over Girard Monday evening. [ + - ] Video

Braden Olson went 1-2 for 2 RBI's. Mason McCurdy also drive in a pair of runs in the win. Braeden O'Shaughnessy went 1-4 with a run scored.



Olson picked up the win on the mound, tossing six innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.



Matt Miles went 1-2 with 2 RBI's for Girard. Austin Claussell and Anthony Cortese each went 2-4 for the Indians.



Poland improves to 9-4 on the season. Girard drops to 5-7 overall.