Poland Baseball plates seven in first; Bulldogs tops Girard
The Bulldogs topped the Indians 7-4 on Monday
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Poland plated seven runs in the first inning, and held on for a 7-4 win over Girard Monday evening.
Braden Olson went 1-2 for 2 RBI's. Mason McCurdy also drive in a pair of runs in the win. Braeden O'Shaughnessy went 1-4 with a run scored.
Olson picked up the win on the mound, tossing six innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Matt Miles went 1-2 with 2 RBI's for Girard. Austin Claussell and Anthony Cortese each went 2-4 for the Indians.
Poland improves to 9-4 on the season. Girard drops to 5-7 overall.