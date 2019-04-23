Sports

Poland Baseball plates seven in first; Bulldogs tops Girard

The Bulldogs topped the Indians 7-4 on Monday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Poland plated seven runs in the first inning, and held on for a 7-4 win over Girard Monday evening.

Braden Olson went 1-2 for 2 RBI's. Mason McCurdy also drive in a pair of runs in the win. Braeden O'Shaughnessy went 1-4 with a run scored.

Olson picked up the win on the mound, tossing six innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Matt Miles went 1-2 with 2 RBI's for Girard. Austin Claussell and Anthony Cortese each went 2-4 for the Indians.

Poland improves to 9-4 on the season. Girard drops to 5-7 overall.

